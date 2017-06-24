Silver Alert issued for endangered Burke County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burke County woman who was last seen in Morganton.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Kathleen Pearson, 58, was last seen in the 1800 block of Crump Park Road. The alert was issued around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, but the department did not say whether that is the time Pearson was reported missing.

Pearson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the NCDPS said.

Pearson is described as a white female, 5-foot-6 and weighs around 170 pounds. She also has long black hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a floral design, blue pants with a white stripe and pink Nike athletic shoes.

If you know Pearson's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

