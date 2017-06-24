Silver Alert canceled for Burke County woman

A Silver Alert issued for a Burke County woman who suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment has been canceled.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Kathleen Pearson, 58, was last seen in the 1800 block of Crump Park Road. The alert was issued around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, but the department did not say whether that was the time Pearson was also reported missing.

The alert was called off around 12:47 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Pearson is described as a white female, 5-foot-6 and weighs around 170 pounds. She also has long black hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a floral design, blue pants with a white stripe and pink Nike athletic shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

