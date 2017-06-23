CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Lost Friday's Game at Durham

Knights Drop Friday’s Game to Bulls 9-4

2B Yoan Moncada Falls a Double Short of the Cycle



(DURHAM, NC) -- Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada has made headlines throughout the 2017 campaign. On Friday, the talented infielder came within a double of hitting for the cycle.



Ranked as Major League Baseball’s top prospect this season, Moncada went 3-5 with a home run and two RBIs as the Charlotte Knights lost to the Durham Bulls by a score of 9-4 on Friday in the opening game of their three-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. The Knights are now 2-2 on the road trip.



Moncada, who is leading all International League second baseman in All-Star voting, launched his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Durham starter Hunter Wood. The 22-year-old Cuban native also finished the game with three runs scored and a stolen base -- his 15th steal of the season. He came to the plate in the top of the ninth inning with one more chance to hit-for-the-cycle, but struck out to end the game. It would have been the team’s first cycle since Alex Gonzalez accomplished the feat in 1998.



Chicago White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (0-3, 9.22) made his third rehab start of the season with the Knights and was saddled with the loss. Rodon allowed eight runs (seven earned runs) on five hits over 4.1 innings pitched. A product of nearby N.C. State University, Rodon struck-out seven batters on the night. He threw 91 pitches (54 for strikes). Overall, it was his fourth rehab start of the 2017 season. He also started a game for High-A Winston-Salem earlier this season.



The Bulls used a seven-run fourth inning to get past the Knights on Friday. Wood (1-0, 6.75) earned the win after he gave up just three runs on five hits over six innings pitched. Willy Adames, Casey Gillaspie, and Mike McKenry led the Durham offensive attack with two hits each in the opener.



The Knights will now look ahead to game two and hand the ball to RHP Reynaldo Lopez (5-3, 3.91) on Saturday night against Durham RHP Brett Honeywell (6-6, 4.91). Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday’s 6:35 p.m. game from Durham, NC will begin at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.





