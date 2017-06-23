Man shot, seriously injured at bus stop in northwest Charlotte

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a bus stop in northwest Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at a bus stop on the 4300 block of Hovis Road near Ponderosa Street. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

Police said the victim was at the bus stop with two other people when a man approached them and shot the victim multiple times. Investigators were talking to those witnesses and the victim to try to determine a motive.

Officials say the gunman has not been apprehended.

No names have been released.

