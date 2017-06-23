Do you know this couple? Charlotte woman finds wedding photos on flash drive

A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.

Kathy Feaster says she was shopping at the Community Thrift Store on Freedom Drive last Friday, looking for a flash drive to save some files from her computer. When she got home, she found the drive already had files saved.

Nearly 100 wedding photos.

So she posted a couple of the photos on her Facebook page to see if anyone knew the couple. But no one had an answer.

Now, she's hoping to reach a bigger audience in an effort to find the couple.

"I know that these photos are special to them and I believe in doing the right thing," she said. "Most people would have erased them and moved on. I could not have done that. It would have worried me for the rest of my life."

Feaster says there aren't any distinguishing landmarks in the photos, but there is a big letter V on the top of the wedding cake.

The photos appear to dated July 4, 2014.

"They are a very beautiful couple and I wish them all the love and happiness the world has to offer," she said. "I want to bring some happiness to them by returning something that is precious to them and their family."

"I feel deep in my heart that this is the right thing to do," she continued.

If you know the people in the photo, contact cdyches@wbtv.com.

