Charlotte spa offers unconventional treatment – breast milk

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith/The Charlotte Observer) - Mud. Facial Bar prides itself on not being the typical spa.

Customers to the south Charlotte business can expect quicker service and the use of all organic products when they go in for a facial, said owner Kerri Flanigan.

This week, Flanigan’s business received attention when it began using a new natural product for skincare: human breast milk.

The business now uses breast milk in one of its facial masks, and touts the multiple benefits the milk has for the skin.

A 2010 study found lauric acid, a chemical found in both breast milk and coconut oil, is effective against acne. Flanigan noted breast milk has antibodies that fight bacteria, and said the milk is beneficial for people dealing with conditions from acne and eczema, to sunburn.

“We’ve been recommending that with people who’ve come in with rosy cheeks,” she said.

Mud. Facial Bar has two other locations in Chicago and Boulder, Colo., that already use breast milk, but this week marked the first time the mask was used in Charlotte.

The business purchases the milk from a mother in Minnesota. The spa keeps the milk frozen until it’s needed. Once used, it’s mixed with other organic products to form the mask. She said the product has spiked curiosity from customers.

“We have kind of both ends of the spectrum,” she said. “People who understand the effects and uses of breast milk. And then you have people who don’t know anything about breast milk.”