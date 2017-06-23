Family of man, killed while buying cell phone, set up GoFundMe for reward money

An online fundraising site, set up for a man shot and killed while trying to buy a new cell phone in Charlotte, has raised more than $20,000 for his funeral and a reward for information.

Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed on June 18 - Father's Day - while trying to buy a cell phone using the 'LetGo' app. It happened along the 2300 block of Farmer Street, in west Charlotte.

“It was just a senseless, senseless thing. And they took away, not only his life but everybody else’s,” said Finch’s grandmother Janet Sirhan.

No arrests have been made in the case and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's (CMPD) Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, family and friends are hoping to help police even more by offering a reward of their own.

They set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for that reward and the costs of Finch's funeral, which was held Friday at McEwen Funeral Service Mint Hill Chapel.

In just a few days, the page raised more than $20,000 of the overall $30,000 goal.

“The outpouring from, all over the country, from people that didn’t even know him, that knew of him have made donations and sent flowers. It’s been amazing outpouring of love,” said Sirhan.

She said the donations are a testament to her grandson’s character and the lives he touched.

“He had an academic scholarship, he was a straight-A student, he was a baseball player,” she said.

To honor Finch’s love for baseball, and his position on the University of Cumberlands' baseball team, many who attended Finch’s funeral wore University of Cumberlands' baseball t-shirts.

Finch’s grandparents said the family is working side-by-side with police and are encouraging anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

