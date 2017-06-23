Rowan Co man arrested on multiple charges involving sex offenses with minor

A Rowan County man was arrested on multiple charges in connection to a sexual assault case that investigators say happened in several locations across the county and in Concord.

Ricky Brian Clark Jr, 33, is charged with four counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sex offense, five counts of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree sex exploitation of a minor, and three counts of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say the investigation involved Clark and a 14-year-old victim. They say the incidents occurred between May 7 and May 21.

Clark was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $500,000.00 secured bond. He is due in court on June 27.

