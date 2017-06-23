One rushed to hospital in north Charlotte hit-and-run, driver being sought

One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Friday.

The hit-and-run occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Norris Avenue and Statesville Avenue. The wreck involved a motorcyclist.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed off with crime scene tape. Police have not said what time the road is expected to reopen.

Police said they are searching for the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

