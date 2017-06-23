One rushed to hospital in north Charlotte hit-and-run, driver being sought

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Norris Avenue near Statesville Avenue.More >>
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Norris Avenue near Statesville Avenue.More >>
The remnants of Cindy in the morning and a cold front in the afternoon will make for an unsettled Saturday. The combination of the two could disrupt people’s outdoor plans at some point during the day.More >>
The remnants of Cindy in the morning and a cold front in the afternoon will make for an unsettled Saturday. The combination of the two could disrupt people’s outdoor plans at some point during the day.More >>
Rickie E. Boheler, 61, has been missing from his home on Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill since around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16.More >>
Rickie E. Boheler, 61, has been missing from his home on Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill since around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16.More >>
A kilo of cocaine, a half pound of pot and close to $10,000 in cash were seized from a home on Morning Drive, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A kilo of cocaine, a half pound of pot and close to $10,000 in cash were seized from a home on Morning Drive, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A second man has been arrested Friday in connection to an armed robbery and fatal shooting that began in a parking lot of a convenience store in west Charlotte on June 9.More >>
A second man has been arrested Friday in connection to an armed robbery and fatal shooting that began in a parking lot of a convenience store in west Charlotte on June 9.More >>