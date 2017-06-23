FIRST ALERT: Cindy remnants, cold front could make for 'unsettled Saturday'

The remnants of Cindy in the morning and a cold front in the afternoon will make for an unsettled Saturday. The combination of the two could disrupt people’s outdoor plans at some point during the day.

The morning should bring some showers to start the day. There may be a break in the middle. Then the front could cause afternoon and evening thunderstorms until it passes late Saturday night.

The main concern is that more people will have outdoor plans since it is a weekend day. Therefore, it has the potential to be more disruptive.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.