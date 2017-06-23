Deputies searching for missing Rock Hill man

Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Rickie E. Boheler, 61, has been missing from his home on Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill since around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Boheler left his home in a white 1999 Mazda B2500 pickup truck with South Carolina tag MUV506. Officials say he’s known to frequent the Greenville and Spartanburg areas to fly.

He is described as a white male, 6'0" tall and 185 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Boheler or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321,

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.