Several being questioned, sought in Catawba Co drug bust

No one has been charged in a drug bust in Catawba County Friday.

A kilogram of cocaine, a half pound of marijuana and nearly $10,000 in cash were seized from a home on Morning Drive, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the raid on of the home was a result of undercover work.

Multiple people are being questioned and several others are being sought in the drug bust, deputies said.

