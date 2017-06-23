Several being questioned, sought in Catawba Co drug bust - | WBTV Charlotte

Several being questioned, sought in Catawba Co drug bust

CATAWBA, NC (WBTV) -

No one has been charged in a drug bust in Catawba County Friday. 

A kilogram of cocaine, a half pound of marijuana and nearly $10,000 in cash were seized from a home on Morning Drive, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said the raid on of the home was a result of undercover work. 

Multiple people are being questioned and several others are being sought in the drug bust, deputies said. 

