One kitten got stuck in a utility pole. Two Union County agencies came to save it.

This is the pole that Electra the kitten was stuck in. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Electra, the clumsy kitten, was rescued from inside a utility pole Thursday in Union County, NC. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

An adorable 7-week-old kitten got stuck “inside” a utility pole Thursday in Indian Trail.

In the hours that followed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Hemby Bridge Volunteer Fire Department and the staff of M&J Electric company joined forces to save it.

And save it they did, using all manner of mechanical devices and a lot of patience.

How a kitten comes to be stuck in a metal utility pole wasn’t explained, but photos posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page provide proof that the cat was indeed jammed in a pole.

The rescue began Thursday morning, after deputies got a call from M&J Electric regarding a kitten trapped in a pole. Photos of the various means used to get the kitten out were posted on Facebook, including a fierce looking machine that looks like a big plunger.

Once freed, the kitten was taken to the Union County Animal Services and pronounced healthy enough to be put up for adoption Friday afternoon.

Staff members of M&J are taking credit for naming the kitten Electra, pun intended.

“Congratulations and many thanks to everyone who took time to help rescue Electra,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.