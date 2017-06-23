U-haul truck overturns on I-77 in north Charlotte

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a U-haul truck overturned in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the side of Interstate 77 southbound at Interstate 485 near Exit 19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash does not appear to be causing traffic backups.

North Meck Rescue tweeted that one person was being evaluated.

North Meck Rescue and Medic on the scene of an overturned U-Haul truck, 77SB at 485. One pt. being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/hb1BZXiOUc — North Meck Rescue (@northmeckrescue) June 23, 2017

Crews have not said what caused the crash.

