Second person charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Charlotte convenience store

A second man has been arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery and fatal shooting that began in a parking lot of a convenience store in west Charlotte on June 9.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 32-year-old Cornelius Chambers was charged Thursday with the murder and armed robbery of 37-year-old Cornelius Drayton.

The shooting happened June 9 around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

Drayton died June 15 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia from injuries sustained in the shooting, police say.

CMPD said Chambers was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Saturday, police charged 24-year-old Lex Chisolm with murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to this shooting.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting outside west Charlotte convenience store

Police said several people met outside the Exxon station to conduct a drug sale. Officers said an altercation took place between three people who were inside a Honda Accord and then shots were fired.

The driver of the Honda Accord then drove away from the store while being chased by a second vehicle, CMPD said. Police said shots were then fired between the two vehicles.

Two of the three people inside the vehicle were shot, according to police.

RELATED: Man dies week after being shot outside west Charlotte convenience store

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.