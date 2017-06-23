Winthrop University votes on tuition hike for upcoming school year

Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees approved a tuition and fees increase for the 2017-2018 school year Friday afternoon.

In-state and Out-of-State undergraduate students will pay a 2.48 percent increase. The hike equates to about $360 more per year for in-state students and nearly $700 more for out-of-state students.

In-state and out-of-state graduate students will pay a 3.48 percent increase. The hike equates to about $515 more per year for in-state graduate students, and about $992 more for out-of-state graduate students.

Board of Trustee members say one of the reasons for the tuition hike is to support the increasing South Carolina State Pension system fund, which goes toward the University’s faculty and staff members. One board member said they expect pensions to continue to increase in the coming years, so tuition hikes will be continuing issue until at least 2023.

Chairman of the Board Karl Fulkens says the tuition hike is the lowest increase in 18 years.

Also on Friday, the University of South Carolina approved a tuition hike for the upcoming school year. According to a press release, there will be a 3.46 percent tuition increase for the Columbia campus. The hike equates to about $400 more a year for in-state undergraduates.

The University cited a lack of state funding as one reason for the tuition hike.

