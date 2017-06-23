Winthrop University expected to vote Friday on possible tuition hike for upcoming school year

The board of trustees of Winthrop University are expected to vote on a potential tuition increase Friday afternoon that could affect students for the 2017-2018 school year.

According to Judy Longshaw, who is a spokesperson with the university, the finance committee met Friday morning to discuss the tuition hike. The university has not disclosed how much of a tuition increase the board is considering.

The board of trustees are expected to meet around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, which will begin in the executive session. The finance committee will then make its recommendation to the board after the open portion of the meeting.

Longshaw said the hike would impact all of the students who attend the university, including current undergraduate and graduate students, as well as incoming freshman.

Currently, Winthrop University charges $7,255 in tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students for one fall or spring semester. Out-of-state-undergraduates pay around $14,045 for one fall or spring semester at Winthrop University.

In-state-graduate students pay $7,156 per fall/spring semester and out-of-state graduate students pay $13,785 for one fall or spring semester at the university.

