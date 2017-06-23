Women can't revoke consent to sex once underway, NC law states

You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.

The Fayetteville Observer recently posted a story about a teenage girl who said she was at a party when a man pulled her into a bathroom to have sex.

She initially consented, but told police when the sex turned violent, she told the man to stop. And he didn't.

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in 1979, in State v. Way, that women cannot revoke consent after sexual intercourse begins.

State v. Way (297 N.C. 293) states that if [intercourse begins] with the victim's consent, no rape has occurred though the victim later withdraws consent during the same act of intercourse.

A Mecklenburg County Democrat, Jeff Jackson, is looking to get the law changed.

“Legislators are hearing more and more about women who have been raped and are being denied justice because of this crazy loophole,” Jackson told the Fayetteville Observer. “North Carolina is the only state in U.S. where no doesn’t mean no.”

Jackson introduced Senate Bill 553 in late March, looking to change the bill to make it illegal to continue sex once consent is withdrawn.

"A person may withdraw consent to engage in vaginal intercourse in the middle of the intercourse, even if the actual penetration is accomplished with consent and even if there is only one act of vaginal intercourse," the bill states. "The withdrawal of consent must be clearly communicated in a way that a reasonable person would understand to constitute withdrawal of consent."

If a person continues after consent is withdrawn, the bill seeks to make it an act of force and against the will of the victim.

Since the bill was introduced, Jackson remains the only sponsor of the bill. It was referred to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee on April 3.

If the bill moves forward and is passed, the bill looks to become law on December 1.

