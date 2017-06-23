Two arrested in connection with Rowan County break-ins

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with multiple break-ins in the West Ridge Road area of Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of a home in the 3400 block of Hickory Place being burglarized Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies said they found 29-year-old Tyson Leon Gaymon and 32-year-old Frankie O'Neil Sifford.

Gaymon and Sifford led deputies on a foot chase before being caught. The sheriff's office said items stolen from the home on Hickory Place were found in their possession.

Deputies said Gaymon and Sifford are responsible for several break-ins that have occurred over the past several weeks in the West Ridge Road area.

Gaymon and Sifford were both charged with two counts of breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property. The pair are also facing larceny charges.

Gaymon and Sifford were both placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. Gaymon was placed in the jail on at $20,000 bond and Sifford was placed in the jail on a $15,000 bond.

