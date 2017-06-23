No one injured in fire at south Charlotte movie theater - | WBTV Charlotte

No one injured in fire at south Charlotte movie theater

(Kevin Marlow | WBTV) (Kevin Marlow | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No injuries were reported in a fire at a south Charlotte shopping center Friday morning. 

The fire occurred at the Carolina Pavilion Shopping Center on South Boulevard. 

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 9:45 a.m. Crews said smoke was showing from the building. 

Crews said 31 firefighters controlled the fire within 17 minutes. 

The fire appeared to have started on the roof of the AMC 22 movie theater. Firefighters have not said what started the fire. 

