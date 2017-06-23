Fire reported at south Charlotte shopping center

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a fire at a south Charlotte shopping center Friday morning.

The fire occurred at the Carolina Pavilion Shopping Center on South Boulevard.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 9:45 a.m.

Structure Fire; 9541 South Bv; building; smoke showing; Station 20's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 23, 2017

