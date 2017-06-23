Fire reported at south Charlotte shopping center - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire reported at south Charlotte shopping center

(Kevin Marlow | WBTV) (Kevin Marlow | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a fire at a south Charlotte shopping center Friday morning. 

The fire occurred at the Carolina Pavilion Shopping Center on South Boulevard. 

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly