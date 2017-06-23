Electrical issue with neon sign causes south Charlotte shopping center fire

No injuries were reported in a fire at a south Charlotte shopping center Friday morning.

The fire occurred at the Carolina Pavilion Shopping Center on South Boulevard.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 9:45 a.m. Crews said smoke was showing from the building.

Structure Fire; 9541 South Bv; building; smoke showing; Station 20's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 23, 2017

Crews said 31 firefighters controlled the fire within 17 minutes.

The fire appeared to have started on the roof of the AMC 22 movie theater. The fire was a result of a electrical issue with a neon sign, firefighters said.

The fire caused around $10,000 in damages, crews said.

Update: Structure Fire; 9541 South Blvd; fire was the result of an electrical issue with a neon sign; damage estimate is $10,000 DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 23, 2017

