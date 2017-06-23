Man found guilty for sexual assault at Charlotte hotel on Thanksgiving Day 1985

A man was found guilty last week for sexually assaulting a woman in a Charlotte hotel room in 1985, court officials said Friday.

According to the district attorney, 60-year-old Jerry Oglesby was sentenced to 100 years in prison after he was found guilty for the assault. If released from prison, Oglesby must also register as a sex offender for 30 years, the court said.

Court documents state Oglesby was tried for second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, common law robbery and felony breaking and entering.

The district attorney said the victim was working as a plumbing contractor at a Charlotte hotel when she was assaulted by Oglesby on Thanksgiving Day 1985.

When she was working in one of the hotel rooms, Oglesby walked into the room, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, the court said. The district attorney said Oglesby also took $20 from the victim's jeans before he fled from the hotel room.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reopened the case several decades later, and discovered DNA evidence which belonged to Oglesby, court officials said.

The court said Oglesby's DNA was entered into a national database following his conviction for another rape he committed in South Carolina just months after the Charlotte hotel attack. Oglesby was arrested in Kentucky in 2014, according to the district attorney.

