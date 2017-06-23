With Mom in labor, this Charlotte family rushed to the hospital. They didn’t quite make it.

Wilkes Vroon was born on the side of I-485 on June 21. He and his mom are both doing well at CMC-Pineville. (Photo provided to Charlotte Observer courtesy of Charlie Vroon)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jane Wester | The Charlotte Observer) - The birth of their second child, Wilkes, wasn’t supposed to be full of surprises for Charlie and Alexandra Vroon of Charlotte.

After all, they’d done this before. Evelyn, 2, took days to arrive.

So when Alexandra’s contractions started around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the family didn’t know they needed to hurry.

But on the drive down I-485 to CMC-Pineville, Charlie had to go a little over the speed limit - and that didn’t turn out to be enough, he said Thursday.

Wilkes was born shortly after 11 p.m. on the side of the highway, near Exit 6.

“In the grass!” his dad said.

He and their doula helped Alexandra deliver the baby safely, minutes before MEDIC arrived.

“I ended up basically catching the baby on the side of the highway,” he said. “Never thought I’d do that.”

Wilkes and Alexandra are both doing well at CMC-Pineville, Charlie said.