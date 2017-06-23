One injured in north Charlotte stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing in north Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the stabbing occurred around 10:41 p.m. on Milhaven Lane and Sunset Road.

Police said the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers said the victim and the accused stabber knew each other.

CMPD has not said whether anyone has been arrested in this stabbing.

