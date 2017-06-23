Major intersection closes, NC soldier remembered

Good morning! You made it - it's Friday! Kristen Miranda in for Christine again (she's back Monday!). There is a little rain this morning but it sounds like it is going to be out of here sooner than later. Just check in with Al to be sure - he'll have your forecast this morning.
A big - and long-term - change to the morning commute for some drivers. We'll show you where work begins this morning that will close a major intersection for months.
Overnight we learned the name of the person who died after being hit by a car. The driver stopped and tried to help...
Also, breaking overnight, a fire at a commercial building in west Charlotte...our Kristen Hampton was on the scene and shows us the response from Charlotte Fire.
The battle over healthcare continues this morning. Republicans are getting closer to repealing Obamacare and the President is reacting to those in the party who could derail the measure.
The funeral will be held today in Ashe County for Sergeant Dillon Baldridge who was from Youngsville. He and two other soldiers were killed earlier this month.
North Korea is making a public statement about the death of American Otto Warmbier and questions over its role.
Did you hear about the mom who delivered her baby on 485? If not - you have to hear that story!
And good news in the wake of cloned accounts - Facebook is going to do a little more to protect your profile photo.
Then right before 7am there's some video our producers don't even want US to see until we tell you about it. That must mean its good...hope you'll watch it with us!
See you when you wake up on WBTV News on the air or online!
The back windshield was blasted out with shards of glass littering the surface of the car. The side of the car had also been damaged by BBs.More >>
The incident happened at the intersection of Old Steele Creek Road and Elmin Street.More >>
So far this year, more than 40 homicides have happened on the streets of the Queen City.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy – the third named storm of this hurricane season – made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning spreading flooding rain and severe weather across the Gulf coast region.More >>
David Lindsay was found shot to death Tuesday night in his vehicle outside his home on Eastwycke Place. His family says he had just pulled up and his vehicle's headlights were still on when he was found.More >>
