Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in west Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in west Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 10:13 p.m. at the intersection of Old Steele Creek Road and Elmin Street. Police said the victim was pronounced deceased but gave no further information.

No names have been released.

Old Steele Creek Road was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed any details about the crash or said if charges are being filed.

