Man struck, killed by vehicle in west Charlotte

A man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle in west Charlotte.

The incident happened just before 10:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Steele Creek Road near the intersection of Elmin Street. Upon arrival, police said they found 57-year-old Joe Lee Stinson lying in the road.

MEDIC pronounced Stinson dead on scene.

CMPD is conducting a fatality crash on Old Steele Creek Rd at Elmin. A pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle and has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 23, 2017

Officers said Stinson was walking along Old Steele Creek Road when he stepped off the curb and directly into the path of a 2008 Jeep Patriot. The driver of the Jeep stopped his vehicle and attempted to help Stinson, police said.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in this wreck, officers said.

CMPD said Stinson was not in a marked crosswalk.

Old Steele Creek Road was closed for some time while emergency crews worked at the scene.

If you witnessed the crash, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.