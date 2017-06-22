Car repair woes

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A Charlotte man left his car in a repair shop overnight. The next day, the shop called to say someone had fired a shotgun into his car. How could that happen? We’ve got reporter Alex Giles asking tough questions tonight.

American flight 1704 from Las Vegas to Charlotte was delayed after some sort of “non-credible” threat, according to the airline. The plane is scheduled to land later tonight and we’ll be talking to passengers about the ordeal.

Draft night in the NBA and the Hornets chose Malik Monk, a very athletic guard from Kentucky. Monk scored 47 against North Carolina earlier this year. His college coach, John Calipari says Monk plays a lot like Michael Jordan. No wonder Jordan’s team had to pick him.

Please join Brigida Mack, Lindsay Tapases, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!