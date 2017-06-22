Car repair woes

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
A Charlotte man left his car in a repair shop overnight. The next day, the shop called to say someone had fired a shotgun into his car. How could that happen? We’ve got reporter Alex Giles asking tough questions tonight.
American flight 1704 from Las Vegas to Charlotte was delayed after some sort of “non-credible” threat, according to the airline. The plane is scheduled to land later tonight and we’ll be talking to passengers about the ordeal.
Draft night in the NBA and the Hornets chose Malik Monk, a very athletic guard from Kentucky. Monk scored 47 against North Carolina earlier this year. His college coach, John Calipari says Monk plays a lot like Michael Jordan. No wonder Jordan’s team had to pick him.
So far this year, more than 40 homicides have happened on the streets of the Queen City.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy – the third named storm of this hurricane season – made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning spreading flooding rain and severe weather across the Gulf coast region.More >>
David Lindsay was found shot to death Tuesday night in his vehicle outside his home on Eastwycke Place. His family says he had just pulled up and his vehicle's headlights were still on when he was found.More >>
There is no word on exactly what the threat was or if anyone is being charged.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
