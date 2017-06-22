Man claims his car was shot by shotgun at Plaza Midwood auto shop

Charlotte resident John Cappuccilli got a phone call he wasn’t expecting Thursday morning. The auto shop where he had left his 2010 Mazda Speed 3 the night before was contacting him to let him know something had happened to his vehicle.

Cappuccilli said he went to the auto shop and learned his car had been damaged. The back windshield was blasted out with shards of glass littering the surface of the car. The side of the car had also been damaged by BBs.

Cappuccilli said that the police were called to the business and they determined his car had been shot with a shotgun.

“I was in disbelief. I just couldn’t imagine something like this would have happened to me,” said Cappuccilli. “You don’t hear of someone’s car just drive-by shooting get shot like that.”

The car owner said his vehicle’s damages will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

