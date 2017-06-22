Charlotte Hornets select Malik Monk in the NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets got the steal of the draft as they picked Kentucky guard Malik Monk with the 11th pick in the NBA Draft.

Some consider the 6 foot 3 shooting guard the best shooter in the draft and he is a very explosive scorer.

In his only season at Kentucky, Monk scored 19.8 points per game (2nd in the nation among all freshman) and leaves Big Blue as the all time leading freshman scorer (754). He set a Kentucky freshman record for scoring in a single game when he scored 47 against North Carolina back in December.

In 38 games last season, Monk scored in double figures 36 times with 19 games of 20 or more points and 4 games with 30 or more.

He would claim the 2017 Jerry West Award given to the nation's top shooting guard. He was also the 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Monk shot 40% from the 3 point line last season at Kentucky making 104. The second most in Kentucky history.

Monk could come right in and start for Charlotte with a potential starting five of Kemba Walker at the point, Monk at the shooting guard, Nic Batum at the small forward, Marvin Williams at the power forward, and newly acquired Dwight Howard at the center spot. The potential of a one-two scoring punch of Kemba and Monk is something this franchise hasn't had in a long time.

"I watched him (Kemba) a lot in college when he was with UConn and modeled some of my stuff after his game," said Monk in a press release provided by the Hornets. "I got my stepback from him. So I'm just thankful to be in this situation and hopefully it'll work out good."

Monk was considered a top 10 talent but slid down to the Hornets at 11 which means they didn't have to give up any assets in a trade. The slide down the draft should provide some extra motivation for Monk.

"I'm trying to be Rookie of the Year, get to the Rookie Game and All-Star Weekend," said Monk. "It's a lot of goals I'm going to set."

Now, with the 31st pick (the first pick of the 2nd round), Charlotte could address the back point guard position or pick up the best player available.

