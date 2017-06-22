Flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte postponed due to 'non-credible threat'

A flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Charlotte, North Carolina, was delayed Thursday due to a threat officials say was "non-credible."

"American Airlines flight 1704, from Las Vegas to Charlotte, received a non-credible threat prior to departure. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the request of the pilot, Clark County Department of Aviation conducted a security check of the aircraft," a statement from McCarren International Airport read.

The statement continued, "At 3:27 p.m. K-9 sweeps of baggage, cargo, and all cargo holds were completed. Nothing suspicious was discovered. The passengers have been rescreened by TSA, and the airline hopes to have our passengers on their way soon."

American Airlines released a similar statement about the incident.

"American Airlines flight 1704, from Las Vegas to Charlotte, received a non-credible threat prior to departure," American Airlines said. "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the request of the pilot, Las Vegas authorities are conducting a security check of the aircraft. We hope to have our passengers on their way soon."

There is no word on exactly what the threat was or if anyone is being charged.

No further information has been released.

