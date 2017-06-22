BLOG: Malik Monk is the pick for the Charlotte Hornets

In my opinion, the pick tonight for the Charlotte Hornets should be Kentucky guard Malik Monk.

Monk is one of the best shooters in this draft and an explosive scorer. Any questions about that, check the tape from Kentucky's December game with North Carolina when Monk went off for 47 points including the game winning 3 pointer.

He finished the season averaging 19 points per game and shot nearly 40% from 3 point land.

This team passed on Devin Booker back in 2015. Booker came in as one of the best shooters in that draft and the Hornets went with Frank Kaminsky.

Last season, Booker averaged 22 points per game and had 13 contest where he scored 40 or more points.

Do not make the same mistake twice Charlotte Hornets...

Monk is a top 10 talent, but could slide to down to the 11 spot in the draft. But more than likely, the Hornets may have to trade up a few spots to get Monk. I say do it!

Monk has the ability to be exactly what Charlotte needs. Think of a starting 5 of Kemba Walker, Monk, Nic Batum, Marvin Williams, and Dwight Howard. Then your bench would be Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jeremy Lamb, Cody Zeller, and Frank the Tank. That's not bad at all. The key would be back up point guard, but solve that and this has the makings of a pretty solid team.

So to me, it is a no brainer.

With the 11th pick (or an earlier pick with a trade), the Charlotte Hornets select, Malik Monk-- guard from Kentucky.

