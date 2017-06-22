Iredell Co man accused of sex crimes against child now facing additional charges

An Iredell County man who was jailed on May 31 for several charges of sex crimes against a child is now facing additional charges for an unrelated incident.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Michael Shane Amoedo was arrested and charged May 31 with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory rape of a child and two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child.

Deputies said Amoedo and the alleged victim knew each other.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said Amoedo was charged with one additional count of indecent liberties with a child after it was discovered that Amoedo had allegedly sexually assaulted another minor.

Deputies said Amoedo and the alleged second victim also knew each other. Amoedo was still in custody when the new warrant was served, deputies said.

Amoedo was given an additional $15,000 on the new charges and remains in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $315,000 total bond.

Both victims are under the age of 15, according to deputies.

