Pageland, SC, murder suspect is believed to be hiding in Charlotte area

The chief suspect in a Chesterfield County, S.C., killing is believed to be in the Charlotte area, and help is being sought to find him.

Investigators with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office want to find 21-year-old Daquan Marquis Timmons in connection with a home invasion that left one man dead.

PREVIOUS: Man wanted in shooting death, robbery of Chesterfield Co man

It happened on April 23 at a home on Airport Road in Pageland, where Darius Robinson, 25, was robbed and killed.

Timmons is facing charges of murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Chesterfield County officials.

Witnesses told investigators that a woman first approached the residence seeking to buy drugs and when Robinson denied having narcotics, two men wearing masks forced their way inside. They shot Robinson in the chest and the three suspects fled in a gray, older model Mercedes, county officials said.

Anyone with information about Timmons whereabouts or the other two suspects involved in the shooting are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843 623-9394.