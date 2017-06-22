Man being sought in south Charlotte bank robbery

A man is wanted in connection to robbing a south Charlotte bank Thursday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man robbed the SunTrust Bank on Park Road just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

This suspect robbed the SunTrust Bank at 4011 Park Road this morning. Anyone with info call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. pic.twitter.com/lj2pmIhUdp — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 22, 2017

Police said the man approached a bank employee, indicated that he had a weapon and then demanded money. The man then fled the scene after receiving the money, officers said.

The man is described to be a dark skinned black male, approximately 30-35 years old, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. Officers said the man was last seen wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt and a Hornets ball cap.

Officers said the man was wearing a white T-shirt over his face.

If you know the identity of this robber, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

