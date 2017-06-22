Fire damages Concord home, no injuries reported

No one was injured in a house fire in Concord Thursday morning, firefighters say.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire occurred around 9:41 a.m. at a home on Crowell Drive NW. Upon arrival, crews said they saw smoke visible from the attic of the home.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, crews said. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the fire, firefighters said.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the home, the fire department said.

Crews have not said what started the fire.

