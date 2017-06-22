Fire damages Concord home, no injuries reported

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man robbed the SunTrust Bank in the 4000 block of Park Road Thursday morning. just before 9:30 a.m.More >>
According to the Concord Fire Department, the house fire occurred around 9:41 a.m. on Crowell Drive NW. Upon arrival, crews said they saw smoke visible from the attic of the home.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy – the third named storm of this hurricane season – made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning spreading flooding rain and severe weather across the Gulf coast region.More >>
Three people have been detained Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man Monday, deputies said.More >>
If it passes, the so-called “brunch bill” would allow cities and counties to pass ordinances allowing alcohol sales starting at 10 a.m. Sundays instead of noon.More >>
