FIRST ALERT: Cindy makes landfall, Friday night rain possible

Tropical Storm Cindy – the third named storm of this hurricane season – made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning spreading flooding rain and severe weather across the Gulf coast region.

As the storm slowly pulls north up through the Mississippi River Valley today, the threat of flash floods and severe storms will shift northward into the Mid-South tonight.

The storm was later downgraded to a tropical depression.

As for the WBTV viewing area, we’re on the periphery of Cindy’s influence and so our rain today is only indirectly related to the storm. In fact, with plenty of cloud cover in place, severe weather here seems highly unlikely today, though rain will continue to be an issue. Wet streets could impact the afternoon commute for some and so, a First Alert Day has been declared.

With clouds and rain dominating, yet again, afternoon readings in the Charlotte area will be held well below the norm – upper 80s – for late June.

Rain chances will hold tonight as well, with muggy readings only falling back to near 70° Friday morning.

As for the rest of Friday, the sub-tropical high pressure cell that’s been parked off the Carolina coast of late will reassert itself, promoting a change to drier and hotter weather. Rain chances Friday look to be very low – maybe 20% - through the daylight hours under partly sunny skies. Afternoon reading will jump back to the upper 80s to near 90° Friday in advance of a front that will spread rain back across the WBTV viewing area Friday night.

In fact, the remnants of Cindy will get absorbed by this next front and so some of our rain Friday night and early Saturday will again – indirectly - come from the decaying tropical system as it rides the front from Tennessee up into Virginia Saturday morning.

Saturday will be hot and humid again with afternoon readings close to 90° in Charlotte, but as we move into next week, another change takes place behind the front. Pleasant high pressure will build in, promoting plenty of sunshine, very low rain chances and cooler readings - both by day and at night - along with lower humidity.

Not exactly “last week of June” type weather for the Charlotte area.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

