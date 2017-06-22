FIRST ALERT: Cindy makes landfall, Friday night rain possible

A North Carolina senator from Mecklenburg County compared the media to terrorists in a series of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning.More >>
A North Carolina senator from Mecklenburg County compared the media to terrorists in a series of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning.More >>
The chief suspect in a Chesterfield County, S.C., killing is believed to be in the Charlotte area, and help is being sought to find him.More >>
The chief suspect in a Chesterfield County, S.C., killing is believed to be in the Charlotte area, and help is being sought to find him.More >>
Three people have been detained Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man Monday, deputies said.More >>
Three people have been detained Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man Monday, deputies said.More >>
The flight later re-landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after burning off fuel on the loops that area residents noticed.More >>
The flight later re-landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after burning off fuel on the loops that area residents noticed.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man robbed the SunTrust Bank in the 4000 block of Park Road Thursday morning. just before 9:30 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man robbed the SunTrust Bank in the 4000 block of Park Road Thursday morning. just before 9:30 a.m.More >>