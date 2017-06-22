Three facing charges in connection to fatal shooting of Chesterfield Co man

The truck Short's body was found next to (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

The three people who were arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man have been identified, deputies said.

Farris M. Short, 63, of Deese Circle in Ruby, SC, was identified as the man who was found dead in a soybean field Monday morning. Short was found with a gunshot wound, lying next to a maroon pick-up truck. The field is located off of Hurst Cemetery Lane, a dead-end road surrounded by farmland.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old James David Busby and 36-year-old Kenneth Edward Parker were both charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in relation to this homicide. Deputies said 28-year-old Patricia Nicole Deese was charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder.

Neighbor Dwayne Moore said he noticed the pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. Monday. He thought it may be teenagers, as he says they often come out to the rural area.

“I shined my flashlight at the truck and didn’t see anything so I didn’t think anything of it,” Dwayne Moore said.

But by daylight Monday, people who were headed to work made the disturbing discovery.

“There was a body lying next to the truck, door was shut, truck was not running,” Brooks said.

Brooks released this statement Thursday:

“I would like to commend the investigators and deputies who have worked around the clock to quickly bring closure to this case."

Officials have not released a motive for the shooting.

This marks the sixth homicide in Chesterfield County this year. Sheriff Brooks says they have made five arrests out of the six homicides so far.

