Three detained in connection to fatal shooting of Chesterfield Co man

The truck Short's body was found next to (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

Three people have been detained Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man, deputies said.

Farris M. Short, 63, of Deese Circle in Ruby, SC, was identified as the man who was found dead in a soybean field Monday morning. Short was found with a gunshot wound, lying next to a maroon pick-up truck. The field is located off of Hurst Cemetery Lane, a dead-end road surrounded by farmland.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, three people were detained, but no other information will be released until charges are filed.

Neighbor Dwayne Moore said he noticed the pickup truck at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. He thought it may be teenagers, as he says they often come out to the rural area.

“I shined my flashlight at the truck and didn’t see anything so I didn’t think anything of it,” Dwayne Moore said.

But by daylight Monday, people who were headed to work made the disturbing discovery.

“There was a body lying next to the truck, door was shut, truck was not running,” Brooks said.

This marks the sixth homicide in Chesterfield County this year. Sheriff Brooks says they have made five arrests out of the six homicides so far.

