Deputies: Alexander Co man fires shots into air from moving vehicle with child inside

Three people have been detained Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man Monday, deputies said.More >>
Three people have been detained Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man Monday, deputies said.More >>
If it passes, the so-called “brunch bill” would allow cities and counties to pass ordinances allowing alcohol sales starting at 10 a.m. Sundays instead of noon.More >>
If it passes, the so-called “brunch bill” would allow cities and counties to pass ordinances allowing alcohol sales starting at 10 a.m. Sundays instead of noon.More >>
The rollover crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Exit 38 near I-77.More >>
The rollover crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Exit 38 near I-77.More >>
Tenants are signing leases for three new uptown apartment towers, the latest in a wave that’s flooding the market with luxury units commanding the highest rents in the city.More >>
Tenants are signing leases for three new uptown apartment towers, the latest in a wave that’s flooding the market with luxury units commanding the highest rents in the city.More >>
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of a Franklin County soldier killed in Afghanistan.More >>
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of a Franklin County soldier killed in Afghanistan.More >>