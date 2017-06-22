Deputies: Alexander Co man fires shots into air from moving vehicle with child inside

A man is accused of firing shots from a moving vehicle while a child was inside Wednesday night in Alexander County, deputies said.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Michael Dwayne Stacy II was driving a black Lexus on Millersville Road toward Highway 16 South around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said Stacy passed two motorcyclists on Millersville Road when he then reportedly pulled out a gun and started firing multiple shots into the air. A short time later, a black Lexus, which matched the description of the vehicle given to 911, was found at the intersection of Wayside Church Road and Rink Dam Road.

A female and a young child were inside the vehicle along with Stacy, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said a Glock 22 handgun was seized from the vehicle. Deputies said the handgun was reported stolen and belonged to an Avery County deputy.

Stacy was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of stolen property and being armed to cause terror to the public. He was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center where he was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Stacy is expected to have his first court appearance Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the Department of Social Services was notified of the incident since a child was inside the vehicle when shots were fired.

