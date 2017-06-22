Semi-truck overturned on side of I-85 ramp in north Charlotte, t - | WBTV Charlotte

Semi-truck overturned on side of I-85 ramp in north Charlotte, two injuries reported

Two people were injured when a semi-truck overturned in north Charlotte Thursday morning. 

The rollover crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the side of Interstate 85 northbound at the Exit 38 ramp near I-77. 

Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck was driving too fast, lost control and then rolled over once. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck received minor injuries. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck does not appear to have caused major traffic backups. 

It will take at least three hours before the crash will be cleared, troopers said. Officials said the ramp will remain open as long as possible.

