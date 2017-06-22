Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in Gastonia

A man was killed when his pickup truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Gastonia Thursday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred just after 12 a.m. on I-85 northbound just north of US 321.

Police say 46-year-old Charles Robert Lowery was driving a 1987 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and was heading north on I-85 when he rear-ended the trailer of a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer had slowed down because of road construction, officers say.

Lowery was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center when he later died, police said.

Officers don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the wreck. Police said Lowery was not wearing a seat belt.

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m. after being closed for nearly two hours.

If you saw this crash or have additional information, you're asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

