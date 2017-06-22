FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY!

Good morning to you on this Thursday, 22 June 2017, from the WBTV News morning team!

It’s a FIRST ALERT DAY as we are looking at a LOT of rain coming our way today. Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking it all for you and will have the most complete, accurate details for you in his First Alert Forecast.

Water levels on local lakes continue to rise after days of heavy rainfall. One local lake in Union County is closed because of the high water. We’ll have more on the impact all the rain has been having on our area in a LIVE report from Micah Smith.

And speaking of rain…the Gulf Coast is getting pummeled this morning as Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall around 7 AM. In addition to bands of drenching rain, the storm has brought high winds and numerous, short-lived tornadoes and waterspouts.

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Gaston County. It happened just after midnight on I-85 north near highway 321.

The Salisbury man who walked into a District of Columbia pizza restaurant with an assault rifle, intent on investigating internet rumors dubbed "pizzagate," is scheduled to be sentenced today.

The state budget drawn up by Republicans at the North Carolina legislature will soon be in the hands of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who's already made plain his dislike for it. The House scheduled its second and final vote for the spending plan Thursday afternoon.

Chris Larson is keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there's anything that will impact your morning drive.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel.