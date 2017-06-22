Duke Energy monitoring lake levels after days of rainy weather

A Union County lake was closed off to boaters Wednesday because of high water levels.

The county tweeted photos of Cane Creek Park Lake from it's official Twitter account Wednesday.

The photos show the lake water rising above the boat dock. The county said on Twitter that the lake will be closed to boaters indefinitely.

Neighbor Rachel Brady lives right across the street from the lake. She said Wednesday seemed to be the first day in while where her community did not get any rain.

“We’ve been having an abundance of rain,” said Brady with a chuckle.

She said the rain has been taking a toll on her garden.

“(It’s) just now beginning to grow and doing well, but it had so much water on it, I’m not sure what it might do to it,” said Brady.

The Cane Creek Park Lake isn’t the only local lake with high water levels right now.

According to Duke Energy’s measurements, Lake Norman, Mountain Island Lake and Lake Wylie are all measuring above their target water levels.

The lake levels are something Duke Energy continues to monitor.

“We are staffed 24 hours a day and we manage the reservoirs along the Catawba River Basin by continually monitoring conditions and that’s what we’re doing right now is monitoring the rainfall. The safety of the downstream residents is our top priority,” said Duke Energy spokeswoman Heather Danenhower.

The lake levels can be viewed at this link.

