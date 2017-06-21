Developer files plans for 35-story tower on Duke Energy-owned site in uptown Charlotte

A Charlotte developer has filed preliminary plans with the city of Charlotte for a new office tower on a piece of land Duke Energy bought last month for $27.5 million. (Alex Kormann | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Ely Portillo/The Charlotte Observer) - A Charlotte developer has filed preliminary plans with the city of Charlotte for a new office tower on a piece of land Duke Energy bought last month for $27.5 million.

The two acres of land on South Tryon Street, next to the Harvey B. Gantt Center, are currently used for a surface parking lot. It’s directly across from the Duke Energy Center at Stonewall and South Tryon streets, a Wells Fargo-owned building that serves as headquarters for the Charlotte-based utility.

Duke Energy spokesman Neil Nissan said the company doesn’t have any definitive plans for the parking lot yet, despite the filing.

“We have no definitive plans for this property at this time,” said Nissan. He said the purchase “gives us flexibility to pursue some type of development opportunity near our headquarters where land is scarce.”

The plans, filed Wednesday morning, show a 35-story building on the site. The project, called “Charlotte Metro” in filing documents, would include a 1,400-space parking garage below grade, indicating an office building that could house a substantial number of employees. The plans would also include retail on the ground floor.

Development firm Childress Klein is listed as the applicant on the plan. The company developed the Duke Energy Center, which it manages. A city official said late Wednesday that the request from the developer for a meeting about the project had been canceled, and that such early filings don’t always mean detailed plans will be submitted for a project.

The 48-story Duke Energy Center opened in 2010. Duke Energy owns another office building a block away on Stonewall Street that dates to 1975, a brown cube with neon lights on the side that’s long been an uptown landmark.