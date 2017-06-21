First Alert Day

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

I wanted to give you the latest on why tomorrow has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by our team of meteorologists.

Lyndsay Tapases says we're gearing up for a very wet day Thursday, and for some areas rain may last for a large chunk of the afternoon hours. At the very least this will be disruptive for many, and at most could lead to minor localized flooding issues Thursday night, especially in the mountains.

We've got a fetch of deep moisture running up the Southeast into the Carolinas due to an area of high pressure off-shore (to our east) and the upper-level winds around Tropical Storm Cindy (to our west). This wind pattern between these two systems is funneling in a rich moisture source for our area that will lead to rain on Thursday.

It looks like rain will be steadiest for areas west of 77. There is a little disagreement among our weather models as to how far east the swath of steadiest rain reaches. So, the farther west you are across the viewing area, the surer your bet to see a few hours’ worth of rain.

