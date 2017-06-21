87-year-old native Charlottean weighs in on the city's violence

The spike in Charlotte's crime is difficult for anyone to watch, but even more so for those who have called Charlotte home for a lifetime.

As the city mourned its 46th homicide of the year, 87-year-old Mary Louise Jones worries what the violence is doing to her hometown of nearly a century.

"Every time you turn on the television, someone has done something to someone," she said.

The long-time Lincoln Heights resident can't understand how so many people have already lost their lives at the hands of someone else in 2017.

"If you disagree with a person, you don't shoot him. You work it out," she said.

Her advice may seem elementary, but it's not what's happening in Charlotte. CMPD says many of the homicides they've investigated have been caused by disagreements, and that 34 of 2017's victims knew their killers.

"I would really want them to count to ten before they got crazy. I think that would help. It may not, I don't know," she said.

Mary Louise has been a block captain in her neighborhood for years. She says CMPD officers have asked her not to walk her street alone anymore. They've even offered to go along with her.

She believes the department is doing what they can to keep Charlotte's neighborhood's safe.

"They're trying. I must say that," she said.

There's a reason Mary Louise has stayed in Charlotte for so long. She loves the city she calls "hers."

"It's just always been my home," she said.

She loves this city and just wants to see it shine again.

"I just wish that everybody would back off some. It would be so much better," she said.

If you have any information about Charlotte's unsolved homicides, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.