Crime Stoppers: Clerk makes mistake during Best Western robbery

Police are on the trail of what they believe is a serial robber. He's hit once and is suspected in a second robbery.

The latest happened on a Friday at 2 a.m. at the Best Western Plus on Sardis Road North.

A check-in clerk was busy at that time of the morning on a computer at the front desk when a man wearing a hoodie was prevented from entering by interior double glass doors.

As he waited, he donned sunglasses.

"This is 2 o'clock in the morning?" I asked CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

"2 o'clock in the morning, which immediately, when she saw that should have alerted her something was wrong," the detective said.

The combination of hoodie and sunglasses would have thrown a red flag, but remember, the clerk was at the computer and didn't have a good line of sight to the front doors. She buzzed him in.

He walked to the counter and asked for a room rate. She checked her computer for a vacancy. But when she looked up, Detective Roddey said, "The gun was on the counter, pointed at her direction."

And just what did he say to her?

"Told her put the money in the bag and he wasn't going to hurt her."

She did as she was told, emptying the cash drawer. I wondered - was he recognizable from any other robberies around town?

"We're thinking he might be a suspect in another robbery at a phone company, Metro PCS."

The one tip-off to catching him may be the Philadelphia Eagles hat he was wearing.

"We're thinking since this guy's a Philadelphia fan, that might be something, maybe he's from up north."

Unfortunately, no one saw where he went after leaving the office. Hopes are his Philadelphia Eagles hat may help someone identify him.

If you know anything that might help, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective Roddey says Crime Stoppers pays well for information about robberies.

