Forwards Keita, Tut leaving South Carolina men's hoops team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Backup forwards Sedee Keita and Ran Tut are leaving South Carolina.

Coach Frank Martin announced the departures Wednesday while talking about six newcomers to his team that reached the Final Four last year.

Keita, a 6-foot-9 freshman who played in 29 games last season, averaged 9.6 minutes and one point a game. Tut, also 6-9, played in 12 games and also averaged a point per game. Their departures mean that South Carolina will have lost seven players from this past season's NCAA Tournament team, including three starters: leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell, fellow senior Duane Notice and point guard P.J. Dozier, a sophomore who entered the NBA draft.

Other players gone from that team are senior Justin McKie, a reserve guard, and sophomore TeMarcus Blanton, who gave up basketball because of injuries.

